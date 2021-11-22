search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Artifacts From Maya Saltworks in Belize Analyzed

Monday, November 22, 2021

Maya ArtifactBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA—According to a statement released by Louisiana State University (LSU), archaeologists Heather McKillop of LSU, Cory Sills of the University of Texas–Tyler, and their colleagues radiocarbon dated samples of wood posts collected at the now underwater site of Ek Way Nal off the coast of Belize. McKillop thought all of the posts would date to the same time period, since they were all visible on the seafloor. But the researchers found that building at the site began during the Late Classic period and continued into the Terminal Classic period, when inland city states were abandoned by about A.D. 900. Analysis of artifacts further suggests that there had been at least ten kitchens made of poles and thatch where brine was boiled in clay pots; an outdoor area where fish were salted and dried; and at least one permanent residence. The Maya who lived at the saltworks, McKillop explained, produced a surplus of salt for use inland, and owned nonlocal goods, indicating that they participated in the regional economy. For more on findings from the site, go to "World Roundup: Belize."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

When Isis Was Queen

Italian Master Builders

Letter from Ghana

Digs & Discoveries

Identifying the Unidentified

In Full Color

Typing Time

Otto's Church

An Irish Idol

A Family's Final Resting Place

A Place of Their Own

A Trip to Venice

Salty Snack

The Age of Glass

China's New Human Species

Mesopotamian War Memorial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant

Artifact

Lost in translation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America