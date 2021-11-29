search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

New Thoughts on Prehistoric Infant Mortality

Monday, November 29, 2021

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA—According to a statement released by Australian National University, infant mortality in ancient societies is likely a reflection of the number of babies that were born, and not an indication of poor care. Archaeologist Clare McFadden said that it has long been thought that about 40 percent of all babies born in prehistoric populations did not survive their first year. She and her colleagues reviewed data collected by the United Nations in 97 countries on the infant mortality rate, fertility, and the number of deaths during infancy. The researchers found that fertility had a greater influence on the number of deceased infants than the infant mortality rate. Therefore burial samples, McFadden explained, cannot prove that a high percentage of babies that were born died, but rather do suggest that a lot of babies were born. To read about pre-Columbian infant burials uncovered in coastal Ecuador, go to "Protecting the Young."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

When Isis Was Queen

Italian Master Builders

Letter from Ghana

Digs & Discoveries

Identifying the Unidentified

In Full Color

Typing Time

Otto's Church

An Irish Idol

A Family's Final Resting Place

A Place of Their Own

A Trip to Venice

Salty Snack

The Age of Glass

China's New Human Species

Mesopotamian War Memorial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant

Artifact

Lost in translation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America