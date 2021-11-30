Mummified Human Remains Discovered in Peru

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

LIMA, PERU—The Guardian reports that mummified remains of a person who lived in the high Andean region some 800 years ago have been found in an underground structure in central coastal Peru. Archaeologist Pieter Van Dalen Luna of the State University of San Marcos said the body had been tied up with ropes, with the hands covering the face, in the local funeral pattern. “Radiocarbon dating will give a more precise chronology,” he added. The tomb also held ceramics, traces of vegetables, and stone tools. To read about a mummy unearthed at the site of Pachacamac on the Peruvian coast, go to "All Bundled Up."