search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Mummified Human Remains Discovered in Peru

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

LIMA, PERU—The Guardian reports that mummified remains of a person who lived in the high Andean region some 800 years ago have been found in an underground structure in central coastal Peru. Archaeologist Pieter Van Dalen Luna of the State University of San Marcos said the body had been tied up with ropes, with the hands covering the face, in the local funeral pattern. “Radiocarbon dating will give a more precise chronology,” he added. The tomb also held ceramics, traces of vegetables, and stone tools. To read about a mummy unearthed at the site of Pachacamac on the Peruvian coast, go to "All Bundled Up."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

When Isis Was Queen

Italian Master Builders

Letter from Ghana

Digs & Discoveries

Identifying the Unidentified

In Full Color

Typing Time

Otto's Church

An Irish Idol

A Family's Final Resting Place

A Place of Their Own

A Trip to Venice

Salty Snack

The Age of Glass

China's New Human Species

Mesopotamian War Memorial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant

Artifact

Lost in translation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America