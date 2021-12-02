search
1,600-Year-Old Settlement Found in Northern India

Thursday, December 2, 2021

HARYANA, INDIA—The Indian Express reports that an archaeological site estimated to be 1,600 years old has been discovered in northern India, over an area of two acres along the banks of the Saraswati River. Banani Bhattacharya of the Haryana Archaeology Department and Dhuman Singh Kirmach of the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board said that more than 30 coins, bricks, pottery, and remains of a statue have been found, along with a possible fort and temple. To read about the development of yoga practice in ancient India, go to "The Pursuit of Wellness: Balance."

