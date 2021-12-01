search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Two Bronze Age Hoards Discovered in England

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

ROYSTON, ENGLAND—An organized group of metal detectorists exploring in southern England have discovered two Bronze Age hoards, according to a BBC News report. The first hoard was found when a 13-year-old girl and her father uncovered what they thought was an ax. The second hoard was soon found nearby, and archaeologists from Cambridgeshire County Council and Oxford Archaeology East were called in to excavate the two sites. The researchers uncovered more than 200 objects in the two hoards, which may have been related. “Included are a variety of incomplete artifacts such as socketed ax heads, winged ax heads, cake ingots, and blade fragments, all of which are made of copper alloy,” said Lorna Dupré, a member of the county council. The objects will be studied at the British Museum. To read about another Bronze Age hoard that was uncovered in East London, go to "Tool Time."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

When Isis Was Queen

Italian Master Builders

Letter from Ghana

Digs & Discoveries

Identifying the Unidentified

In Full Color

Typing Time

Otto's Church

An Irish Idol

A Family's Final Resting Place

A Place of Their Own

A Trip to Venice

Salty Snack

The Age of Glass

China's New Human Species

Mesopotamian War Memorial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant

Artifact

Lost in translation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America