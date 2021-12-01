Two Bronze Age Hoards Discovered in England

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

ROYSTON, ENGLAND—An organized group of metal detectorists exploring in southern England have discovered two Bronze Age hoards, according to a BBC News report. The first hoard was found when a 13-year-old girl and her father uncovered what they thought was an ax. The second hoard was soon found nearby, and archaeologists from Cambridgeshire County Council and Oxford Archaeology East were called in to excavate the two sites. The researchers uncovered more than 200 objects in the two hoards, which may have been related. “Included are a variety of incomplete artifacts such as socketed ax heads, winged ax heads, cake ingots, and blade fragments, all of which are made of copper alloy,” said Lorna Dupré, a member of the county council. The objects will be studied at the British Museum. To read about another Bronze Age hoard that was uncovered in East London, go to "Tool Time."