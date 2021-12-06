A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Chimu Farming Site Uncovered in Peru
Monday, December 6, 2021
LA LIBERTAD, PERU—According to an Andina report, researchers led by Henry Tantaleán of the National University of San Marcos are investigating a site in northwestern Peru’s Chicama Valley where members of the Chimu culture practiced large-scale agriculture between 500 and 600 years ago. The team members have uncovered three buildings and a series of irrigation channels in addition to the once-cultivated fields. The site was surrounded by a six-foot-tall wall. To read about Chimu burials of children and llamas, go to "Peruvian Mass Sacrifice," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.
