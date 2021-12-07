Roman Buildings at Turkey’s Ancient City of Perrhe Excavated

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

ADIYAMAN, TURKEY—According to an Anadolu Agency report, excavations at the site of the ancient city of Perrhe, which is located in southeastern Turkey, have uncovered a Roman fountain, aqueducts, dwellings, and public buildings. “Based on these structures, we think that the earthquakes that occurred from the sixth to seventh centuries damaged the residential architecture of Perrhe,” said Mehmet Alkan of the Adiyaman Museum. A workshop containing weights used in the wool-weaving process was also found, in addition to evidence for small-scale grain production, including holding areas, crushing vessels, and millstones. To read about a Roman amphitheater uncovered at the ancient city of Mastaura, go to "In the Anatolian Arena."