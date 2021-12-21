Spain Repatriates 36 Artifacts to Egypt

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

MADRID, SPAIN—Reuters reports that Spanish officials handed over 36 artifacts to Youssef Diaeldin Mekkawy, Egypt’s ambassador to Spain, in a ceremony at the National Archaeological Museum in Madrid. Police had seized the objects from smugglers in 2014.The artifacts are all thought to have been looted from the necropolis of Saqqara and the ancient city of Memphis, and include a granite sculpture of the lion-headed warrior goddess Sekhmet. The Spanish Civil Guard will accompany the artifacts on their return trip. To read more about Saqqara, go to "Mummification Workshop," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade.