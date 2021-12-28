search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Elamite Clay Tablet Uncovered in Iran

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

TEHRAN, IRAN—The Tehran Times reports that an Elamite clay tablet measuring about four inches by three inches has been found in Shahr-i-Sokhta, a site also known as the Burnt City, by an international team of researchers. The site, which is so named because it was destroyed by catastrophic fires four different times, is located in southeastern Iran along Bronze Age trade routes and dates back to 3200 B.C. “The clay tablet bears some signs, some of which depict the types and quantity of shipped goods.…It also has signs that are still unfamiliar to us,” said team leader Seyyed Mansour Seyyed Sajjadi. For more on the site, go to "World Roundup: Iran."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2021

Letter from the Galapagos Islands

Digs & Discoveries

The Roots of Violence

Tamil Royal Palace

Cave Fit for a King...or a Hermit

Burn Notice

Russian River Silver

New Neighbors

Viking Roles

A Ride Through the Countryside

Japan's Genetic History

Off the Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a whisky distillery, the first Azoreans, Chinese mummy genetics, and an ancient hangover cure

Artifact

Opener to interpretation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America