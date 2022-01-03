search
1,600-Year-Old Tombs Uncovered in Northern Turkey

Monday, January 3, 2022

ORDU, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that eight tombs dated to the fourth century A.D. were discovered during road construction along northern Turkey’s Black Sea coast. Emergency excavations conducted by researchers from the Ordu Museum Directorate recovered human and animal remains, and jewelry made of gold, silver, bronze, glass, and carnelian. Pieces of a glass bottle were also found in one of the tombs. For more on the archaeology of Turkey, go to "Last Stand of the Hunter-Gatherers?"

