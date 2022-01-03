A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
1,600-Year-Old Tombs Uncovered in Northern Turkey
Monday, January 3, 2022
ORDU, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that eight tombs dated to the fourth century A.D. were discovered during road construction along northern Turkey’s Black Sea coast. Emergency excavations conducted by researchers from the Ordu Museum Directorate recovered human and animal remains, and jewelry made of gold, silver, bronze, glass, and carnelian. Pieces of a glass bottle were also found in one of the tombs. For more on the archaeology of Turkey, go to "Last Stand of the Hunter-Gatherers?"
Advertisement
Uncovering a whisky distillery, the first Azoreans, Chinese mummy genetics, and an ancient hangover cure
Opener to interpretation
Advertisement
Advertisement