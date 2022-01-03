400-Year-Old Winery Site Investigated in China

Monday, January 3, 2022

HENGSHUI CITY, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a large-scale winery first used in the late Ming Dynasty (1368–1644) and into the 1950s has been uncovered in northern China by a team of researchers led by Hu Qiang of the Hebei Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology. The winery site is comprised of tanks, pits, drying fields, and underground distillation stoves. Objects made of ceramic, metal, glass, and shell were also recovered. For more on wine and spirits throughout history, go to "Alcohol Through the Ages."