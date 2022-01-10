search
3,000-Year-Old Tombs Unearthed in Central China

Monday, January 10, 2022

HENAN PROVINCE, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a cluster of tombs dated to the late Shang Dynasty (1600–1050 B.C.) has been discovered at Shaojiapeng, a site in central China. The 18 buildings, 24 tombs, and four horse and chariot pits are thought to have belonged to a clan named “Ce,” based upon inscriptions on bronze items recovered from the tombs. The remains of warriors, horses, and six carriages were found in the pits. Some of the warriors were wearing hats decorated with strings of shells, while some of the horses wore tack decorated with gold veneer. “This is very rare among the ancient discoveries of Anyang, reflecting the extraordinary status and power of the carriage owner,” said Kong Deming of the Anyang Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology. Other artifacts uncovered at the site include jade and stone objects, bone ware, and mussels. To read about a family mausoleum recently uncovered in eastern China, go to "A Family's Final Resting Place."

Recent Issues


