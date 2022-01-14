Possible Roman Wooden Figure Found in England

Friday, January 14, 2022

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, ENGLAND—The Guardian reports that a wooden figure thought to have been carved during the Roman era based upon its style has been found in a waterlogged ditch in southeastern England ahead of the construction of a 150-mile-long high-speed train route. The figure’s feet and arms below the elbows have not survived. What remains measures about 26 inches long. The figure wears a knee-length tunic gathered at the waist, while its head appears to have been topped with a hat or styled hair. Another fragment of wood recovered from the ditch will be radiocarbon dated. To read about a copper alloy figurine unearthed at a Roman settlement in southeast England, go to "Mistaken Identity."