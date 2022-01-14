Mosaics Revealed at 6th-Century Christian Basilica in Turkey

Friday, January 14, 2022

HATAY, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that excavation of the site of a sixth-century basilica with three naves near Turkey’s southeastern coast has uncovered another mosaic. “There are peacocks and an inscription on the mosaic. And that shows heaven,” said Ayse Ersoy of the Hatay Archaeology Museum. With the inscription, a formerly enslaved person thanked God for freedom, she explained. Another inscription at the site revealed that the church was called the Church of the Three Apostles. Ersoy expects to find a large settlement in the area. To read about a fifth-century basilica found at the ancient city of Nicaea, go to "Sunken Byzantine Basilica."