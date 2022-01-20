search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Foundations of a Mining Headquarters Uncovered in Eastern Egypt

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Egypt Sandstone StructureCAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that the remains of a sandstone structure have been uncovered in the Wadi Al-Nasb area of the South Sinai Peninsula, near the sites of ancient turquoise and copper mines. Mostafa Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said the building may have been used as a mining administrative center as early as some 4,000 years ago, during the Middle Kingdom period. Situated next to an ancient well, the building had a sandstone floor, two main halls, two rooms, and a staircase leading to the roof, he added. Archaeologist Ayman Ashmawi explained that the building was eventually used as a copper workshop—furnaces, copper ore, copper ingots, crucibles, and slag were recovered from the site’s upper layers. To read about the world's oldest known geological map that was unearthed in Egypt, go to "Mapping the Past: The Goldmine Papyrus."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2021

Letter from the Galapagos Islands

Digs & Discoveries

The Roots of Violence

Tamil Royal Palace

Cave Fit for a King...or a Hermit

Burn Notice

Russian River Silver

New Neighbors

Viking Roles

A Ride Through the Countryside

Japan's Genetic History

Off the Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a whisky distillery, the first Azoreans, Chinese mummy genetics, and an ancient hangover cure

Artifact

Opener to interpretation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America