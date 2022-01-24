search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

U.S. Repatriates Artifacts to Iraq

Monday, January 24, 2022

Iraq Cuneiform TabletLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA—According to a Los Angeles Times report, federal agents handed over a fragment of a cuneiform stone tablet and a rare hexagonal prism thought to have been used to teach children the alphabet some 4,000 years ago to Salwan Sinjaree, Iraq’s consul general in Los Angeles. Chad Fredrickson of Homeland Security Investigations said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found the tablet for sale in an online auction. After the artifact was examined by a scholar, the purchaser agreed to turn it over to federal agents for return to the government of Iraq, which had not approved its export as required under Iraqi law. Operators of a private gallery in Los Angeles alerted federal agents and handed over the prism, which had come into their possession without a chain of provenance. Frederickson said scholars determined the tablet fragment may have come from the ancient city of Umma, which has been heavily looted in recent years. Sinjaree said the artifacts will be placed in a museum by Iraq’s Ministry of Cultural Affairs. For more on cuneiform, go to "The World's Oldest Writing."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2021

At Face Value

Letter from the Galapagos Islands

Digs & Discoveries

The Roots of Violence

Tamil Royal Palace

Cave Fit for a King...or a Hermit

Burn Notice

Russian River Silver

New Neighbors

Viking Roles

A Ride Through the Countryside

Japan's Genetic History

Off the Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a whisky distillery, the first Azoreans, Chinese mummy genetics, and an ancient hangover cure

Artifact

Opener to interpretation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America