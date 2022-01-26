Neolithic Tomb in Ireland Collapsed

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

DUBLIN, IRELAND—According to a report in The Journal, the Carrickgollogan tomb, which is located on farmland in County Dublin, has collapsed. All of Ireland’s Neolithic wedge tombs, including the Carrickgollogan tomb, are protected by the National Monuments Service. The capstone of this tomb is thought to have fallen in between its two supporting stones sometime in late 2021. “It’s sad, it’s been in the country for over 4,500 years and it’s collapsed,” said conservationist Andrew Bambrick. The collapse of wedge tombs is usually due to the growth of tree roots displacing the stones, or erosion. Bambrick has reported the collapse to the National Monuments Service. To read about a prehistoric monument in Ireland's Boyne Valley that was exposed by a summer 2018 drought, go to "The Marks of Time: Late Neolithic Monument."