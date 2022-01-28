search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Israel’s Ice Age Hunter-Gatherers Enjoyed Varied Diet

Friday, January 28, 2022

Israel Bone MarksJERUSALEM, ISRAEL—According to a statement released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the abundance of animal and plant remains unearthed at a 23,000-year-old site on the southern shores of the Sea of Galilee suggests that the hunter-gatherers who lived here in six oval brush huts had plenty to eat, despite the cold temperatures of the Ice Age. The more than 22,000 animal bones show that they consumed gazelles, deer, and other mammals; reptiles such as turtles; birds; and fish, in addition to cereals and other plants. Researcher Tikva Steiner said the tortoise remains were all about the same size, suggesting that their shells may have been used as bowls, while the hares and foxes may have been hunted for their pelts. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PLOS ONE. To read more about Israeli archaeology, go to "Letter from Israel: The Price of Purple."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2021

At Face Value

Letter from the Galapagos Islands

Digs & Discoveries

The Roots of Violence

Tamil Royal Palace

Cave Fit for a King...or a Hermit

Burn Notice

Russian River Silver

New Neighbors

Viking Roles

A Ride Through the Countryside

Japan's Genetic History

Off the Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a whisky distillery, the first Azoreans, Chinese mummy genetics, and an ancient hangover cure

Artifact

Opener to interpretation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America