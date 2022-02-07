13th-Century Tiled Floor Unearthed at Friary Site in England

Monday, February 7, 2022

GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND—A tiled floor dated to the thirteenth century has been uncovered at a construction site in southwest England, according to a BBC News report. Archaeologist Anthony Beechey said the glazed white and green tiles were in the cloister of the Whitefriars Carmelite Friary. “Most of our Whitefriars findings are fragments of the original structure, while this floor ia largely intact, making the discovery extra special,” he said. The friary stood in the city of Gloucester for 300 years, added city archaeologist Andrew Armstrong. To read about a rosary bead uncovered at Gloucester Cathedral, go to "Artifact."