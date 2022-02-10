Looted Artifacts Returned to Iraq

Thursday, February 10, 2022

BEIRUT, LEBANON—A private museum in Lebanon handed over more than 300 cuneiform tablets and other artifacts to Iraq in a ceremony at the National Museum of Beirut, according to a report in Art News. Haydar Chayyah, Iraq’s ambassador to Lebanon, thanked the Lebanese people and government for their continued cooperation. The artifacts are thought to have been looted from the site of the ancient Sumerian city of Irisagrig during the Iraq War. For more on cuneiform tablets, go to "The Ugarit Archives."