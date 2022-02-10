search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Looted Artifacts Returned to Iraq

Thursday, February 10, 2022

BEIRUT, LEBANON—A private museum in Lebanon handed over more than 300 cuneiform tablets and other artifacts to Iraq in a ceremony at the National Museum of Beirut, according to a report in Art News. Haydar Chayyah, Iraq’s ambassador to Lebanon, thanked the Lebanese people and government for their continued cooperation. The artifacts are thought to have been looted from the site of the ancient Sumerian city of Irisagrig during the Iraq War. For more on cuneiform tablets, go to "The Ugarit Archives."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America