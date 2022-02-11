search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Terracotta Warriors Discovered in China Near Emperor’s Tomb

Friday, February 11, 2022

XI’AN, CHINA—Live Science reports that pieces of an estimated 20 additional warriors in the Terracotta Army have been discovered in a pit situated near the tomb of Qin Shi Huang, China’s first emperor, who died in 210 B.C. Some 2,000 terracotta warriors have been recovered from three pits unearthed about a mile away from his mausoleum, which is located in northwestern China. Archaeologists estimate there may be as many as 8,000 of them buried at the site. Most of the sculptures in the newly discovered pit represent infantry and chariots, although there are a few generals, who were equipped with more elaborate headgear than the other soldiers. For more on the Terracotta Army, go to "World Roundup: China."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America