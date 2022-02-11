A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Terracotta Warriors Discovered in China Near Emperor’s Tomb
Friday, February 11, 2022
XI’AN, CHINA—Live Science reports that pieces of an estimated 20 additional warriors in the Terracotta Army have been discovered in a pit situated near the tomb of Qin Shi Huang, China’s first emperor, who died in 210 B.C. Some 2,000 terracotta warriors have been recovered from three pits unearthed about a mile away from his mausoleum, which is located in northwestern China. Archaeologists estimate there may be as many as 8,000 of them buried at the site. Most of the sculptures in the newly discovered pit represent infantry and chariots, although there are a few generals, who were equipped with more elaborate headgear than the other soldiers. For more on the Terracotta Army, go to "World Roundup: China."
Advertisement
Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini
Connected by craft in the deep past
Advertisement
Advertisement