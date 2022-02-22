search
Roman Cemetery Discovered in Gaza

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

GAZA—Reuters reports that 20 graves have been found in a Roman cemetery near the shoreline of the northern Gaza Strip. French researchers estimate there could be 80 graves at the site. Two of the graves have been excavated, revealing decorations, skeletal remains, and pottery dated to the first century A.D., explained Jamal Abu Rida, director-general of Gaza’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. To read about a battle between the Egyptians and the Seleucids in 217 B.C. in what is now the southern Gaza Strip, go to "Clash of the War Elephants."

