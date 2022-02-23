Large Roman Mosaic Uncovered in London

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

LONDON, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that a Roman mosaic has been uncovered by Museum of London Archaeology researchers in the Southwark area of London, in an area that would have been located on the outskirts of Roman Londinium. The floor is thought to have been designed by local mosaicists who had developed their own style for the dining room of a large complex. The larger of the two panels, which have been dated to the late second or early third century A.D., features flowers, a motif of intertwining strands called a guilloche, and a pattern of interlaced loops known as Solomon’s knot. Another floor surface from an earlier era rests underneath it. The mosaics will be removed from the site and conserved for possible display. To read about a preserved ancient Roman face cream that was unearthed at a temple complex in Southwark, go to "The Pursuit of Wellness: Beauty."