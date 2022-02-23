search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Prehistoric Site in Portugal Yields 350-Year-Old Remains

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Portugal Maxilla ToothUPPSALA, SWEDEN—According to a statement released by Uppsala University, human remains have been discovered on a layer of sand in an 8,000-year-old shell midden located in Amoreira, which is located near the coast of southern Portugal. Genetic analysis of the remains indicates the individual was a man who had African ancestors from both his mother and father, while chemical analysis of the bones suggests his diet consisted mostly of plants commonly found in the Senegambia region of West Africa. He also consumed some marine foods, such as mollusks, and drank water from coastal areas of western Africa, in what are now Mauritania, Senegal, and Gambia. The man is thought to have been taken to Portugal via the transatlantic slave trade, where he died sometime between 1630 and 1760. Read the original scholarly article about this research in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports. To read about excavations at a fortress along the West African coast that was a hub of the transatlantic slave trade, go to "Letter from Ghana: Life Outside the Castle."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America