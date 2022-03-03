search
Administrative Center Uncovered in Upper Egypt

Thursday, March 3, 2022

Egypt Kom OmboASWAN, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that an administrative center dated to approximately 2150 B.C. has been unearthed in Upper Egypt, on the east bank of the Nile River, at the site of Kom Ombo. The center was made up of many rooms, cellars, staircases, storerooms, and more than 20 well-preserved silos for grain storage, according to Irene Foster, head of the joint Austrian-Egyptian mission. “It is a unique discovery at Kom Ombo and indicates the importance of the town in Upper Egypt during the First Intermediate Period,” Foster said. To read about the recently unearthed New Kingdom administrative center of Aten in Luxor, go to "Golden City," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2021.

