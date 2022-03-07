search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Civil War Shell Discovered Intact in Georgia

Monday, March 7, 2022

Georgia Parrott ShellCOBB COUNTY, GEORGIA—The Charlotte Observer reports that archaeologists conducting a metal detecting survey ahead of the construction of a hiking trail in northwest Georgia’s Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield discovered an intact, 10-pound Parrott shell, a type of ammunition used by the Union Army during the Civil War. The percussion fuse on this shell, however, did not ignite when it hit the ground, according to researchers from the Southeast Archaeological Center. The bomb squad at the Cobb County Police Department moved the explosive to a bunker for storage until it can be safely detonated. More than 5,000 soldiers died in the Confederate victory at Kennesaw Mountain, which was fought from June 19 through July 2, 1864. Union General William Tecumseh Sherman pushed on toward the capture of Atlanta after the loss. To read about a Civil War POW camp in Georgia, go to "Life on the Inside."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America