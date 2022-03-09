search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

7,000-Year-Old Evidence of Geese Domestication Found in China

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

China Geese BonesHOKKAIDO, JAPAN—Phys.org reports that evidence of goose domestication some 7,000 years ago has been discovered in eastern China, at the site of Tianluoshan, by a team of Chinese and Japanese scientists led by Masaki Eda of Hokkaido University. The evidence includes more than 200 goose bones unearthed at a settlement inhabited by hunter-gatherers who also cultivated rice. Four of the bones came from goslings that died between the ages of eight to 16 weeks old, while all of the adults grew to approximately the same size, suggesting that they had been bred and raised in captivity. Chemical analysis of the bones also indicates that the birds drank local water. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. To read about the remains of a new hominin uncovered in northeastern China, go to "China's New Human Species."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America