Stone Tools Found on Iran’s Gav-Bast Mountain

Monday, March 14, 2022

TEHRAN, IRAN—According to a Tehran Times report, archaeologist Fereidoun Biglari of the National Museum of Iran and his colleagues have discovered stone tools on southern Iran’s Gav-Bast Mountain, which is known for the Eshkat-e Ahou rock shelter and its images of archers and animals, including a large carnivore. The study suggests that the highland rock shelter was used between 7,000 and 8,000 years ago as a seasonal campsite, Biglari explained. The team members also employed drone mapping, 3-D modeling, and photogrammetry to map the shelter and document the rock art. To read about other recent archaeological discoveries in Iran, go to "Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow."