search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Genetic Research Detects Common Ancestry in California

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS—According to a statement released by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a genetic study conducted by Ripan Malhi of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Noah Rosenberg of Stanford University, members of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, and their colleagues has found that eight members of today’s Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, who live in the San Francisco Bay area, share ancestry with 12 individuals who lived in the region up to 2,000 years ago. It had been previously suggested that the Ohlone people first migrated to the area between A.D. 500 and 1000, based upon analysis of artifacts and language patterns. The ancient remains in the study were unearthed ahead of a large-scale construction project at two sites situated near San Francisco Bay. The excavation determined that the first village was occupied between 490 B.C. and A.D. 1775, and the second between A.D. 1345 and 1839. “The Ohlone living today who participated in the study may not be direct descendants of the ancient people whose genomes we sequenced,” Rosenberg explained, “but the analysis suggests they descended from the broader population to which those ancient people belonged.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. To read more about California's Indigenous history, go to "Letter from California: Inside a Native Stronghold."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

The Last King of Babylon

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America