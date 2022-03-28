search
Neolithic Weapons Unearthed in Central China

Monday, March 28, 2022

CHANGSHA, CHINA—Xinhua reports that stone spears and arrows have been unearthed at the Sunjiangang site, which is located in central China, by Zhao Yafeng of the Hunan Province Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute and his colleagues. The site dates to the early Xia Dynasty, between about 3,800 and 4,200 years ago. The presence of weapons at the site suggests relationships between communities in the region might have been tense, Zhao explained. For more on Neolithic China, go to "Neolithic City of Shimao," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade.

