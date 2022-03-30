search
Possible Sicán Surgeon’s Grave Revealed in Peru

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Peru Sican SurgeonLIMA, PERU—Andina reports that a burial removed in a block of earth from the southern necropolis in northern Peru’s Mausoleum Temple of Huaca Las Ventanas about 10 years ago has been excavated in a lab by researchers led by Carlos Elera of the Sicán National Museum. Elera explained that the block of earth was removed from the site because it was being eroded away by the La Leche River. Dated to the Middle Sicán period, from 900 to 1050 A.D., the grave is now thought to have belonged to a Sicán surgeon. “The funerary bundle included a golden mask pigmented with cinnabar, as well as a breastplate and a kind of poncho with copper plates and a gold hair remover,” Elera said. A bottle with two spouts and a handle with a figure of King Huaco was found under the poncho, he added. The bundle also included gilt copper bowls, a ceremonial knife, and a set of awls, needles, and knives, some of which had wooden handles. To read about another Sicán burial, go to "Around the World: Peru."

