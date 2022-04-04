Possible Indigenous Artifact Found in Yard on Vancouver Island

Monday, April 4, 2022

VANCOUVER ISLAND, CANADA—The Comox Valley Record reports that Mark Lake, who lives near the east coast of Vancouver Island, discovered a possible war club while clearing his yard after an old maple tree had blown over. Lake noticed carvings on the sandstone object, which measures almost 18 inches long and weighs about three pounds, and handed it over to the local K’ómoks First Nation (KFN). The artifact is thought to have originated in the Vancouver Island region, but it is not clear if it was functional or if it was reserved for ceremonial purposes. Archaeologists will survey the area. “I am grateful to the Lake family for connecting with KFN, so that we can learn more about our history and make it accessible to our members and the broader community,” commented Chief Nicole Rempel of KFN. To read about a 6,000-year-old atlatl dart used by First Nations peoples in the southern Yukon, go to "Around the World: Canada."