Early Bronze Age Ax Heads Discovered in England

Friday, April 8, 2022

WILTSHIRE, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that metal detectorists discovered two ax heads on farmland in southwest England. The ax heads, thought to have been used for cutting down trees, are estimated to be 4,000 years old, and represent some of the earliest metalworking in Britain, according to Kurt Adams, Finds Liaison Officer for Gloucestershire and Avon. “They are incredibly important artifacts for this country,” he said. The ax heads are being stored in the Bristol Museum. To read about the largest Bronze Age hoard discovered in London, which includes axes, go to "Tool Time."