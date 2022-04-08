search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Australia's Colonial Living Conditions Reflected in Migrants' Bones

Friday, April 8, 2022

Tooth Micro CT ScanADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA—News-Medical.net reports that an international team of researchers led by Maciej Henneberg of the University of Adelaide and Donald Pate of Flinders University analyzed remains of British migrants unearthed at the site of an Anglican parish cemetery located near Australia’s southern coastline. The cemetery was in use from 1847 to 1927. The researchers found evidence of deficiencies in iron and vitamins C and D in the remains. The level of vitamin D in the sample was higher than the level of vitamin D found in two nineteenth-century cemeteries in Britain. The scientists attribute the difference to the levels of sunlight experienced by the migrants in South Australia. However, lower levels of vitamin C were found in the migrants than in the Britons buried in England. This deficiency reflects the living conditions experienced by the new arrivals, Henneberg explained. By the 1870s, fewer people were buried in the free area of the cemetery, reflecting economic improvements in the colony, the researchers concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PLOS ONE. To read about a cache of silver shillings buried in the 1850s at the Port Arthur penal colony, go to "Around the World: Tasmania."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

The Last King of Babylon

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Off the Grid

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America