search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Researchers Reconstruct Likenesses From 400-Year-Old Bones

Monday, April 11, 2022

WROCŁAW, POLAND—Science in Poland reports that the bust of an elderly man and digital images of a young man and woman have been recreated from remains unearthed near the border between Germany and Poland some 100 years ago. It had been previously thought that the remains dated to the early medieval period, since they were found in an early medieval stronghold, but recent radiocarbon dating conducted by Barbara Kwiatkowska of Wrocław University and her colleagues revealed that the remains dated from the end of the fifteenth century to the beginning of the seventeenth century, long after the stronghold had been abandoned. “This is another example that it is worth it to re-analyze past archaeological discoveries with modern research tools,” commented team member Paweł Konczewski of Wrocław University. To read about a cemetery belonging to the Lusatian culture, go to "World Roundup: Poland."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

The Last King of Babylon

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Off the Grid

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America