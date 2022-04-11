Researchers Reconstruct Likenesses From 400-Year-Old Bones

Monday, April 11, 2022

WROCŁAW, POLAND—Science in Poland reports that the bust of an elderly man and digital images of a young man and woman have been recreated from remains unearthed near the border between Germany and Poland some 100 years ago. It had been previously thought that the remains dated to the early medieval period, since they were found in an early medieval stronghold, but recent radiocarbon dating conducted by Barbara Kwiatkowska of Wrocław University and her colleagues revealed that the remains dated from the end of the fifteenth century to the beginning of the seventeenth century, long after the stronghold had been abandoned. “This is another example that it is worth it to re-analyze past archaeological discoveries with modern research tools,” commented team member Paweł Konczewski of Wrocław University. To read about a cemetery belonging to the Lusatian culture, go to "World Roundup: Poland."