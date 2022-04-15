Archaeology Magazine

search
Sixth-Century A.D. Mosaic Unearthed in Italy

Friday, April 15, 2022

MONTORIO, ITALY—ANSA.it reports that a floor mosaic dated to the sixth century A.D. was unearthed during work to replace gas pipes in northern Italy. The size and quality of the mosaic suggests it may have been part of a villa that belonged to Theodoric, king of the Ostrogoths, or one of his ministers. “Bits of mosaic, thermal facilities, and residential complexes have been emerging in a scattered way at Montorio over the past decades and it is now time to systematize them,” said Verona cultural heritage superintendent Vincenzo Tinè. To read about a Visigothic capital city that was built in central Spain amid the final collapse of the Roman Empire, go to "The Visigoths' Imperial Ambitions."

