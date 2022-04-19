Possible 18th-Century Tavern Uncovered in Eastern Virginia

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA—The Daily Press reports that traces of a brick structure have been unearthed in the area of the King William County Courthouse, which was built in 1725. Dave Brown of the Fairfield Foundation and his colleagues think the structure may be the remains of an eighteenth-century tavern. “We found a substantial rubble deposit of handmade brick and oyster shell mortar with some evidence of burning,” Brown said. “We think it might be the Quarles Tavern.” The researchers will measure the building’s outline and see if it corresponds with records of a tavern once owned by John Quarles. Researchers learned of the Quarles Tavern, a hotel, and a brick stable from an historic map of the courthouse area, which was then surveyed with ground-penetrating radar. Fine ceramics recovered at the possible tavern site suggest that its clientele belonged to the elite of King William County. To read about a 3-D printed model of Virginia's Fairfield Plantation, go to "Fairfield's Rebirth in 3-D."