search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Roman-Era Pottery Workshop Uncovered in Egypt

Friday, April 22, 2022

Egypt Terracotta FragmentsCAIRO, EGYPT—Live Science reports that a pottery workshop dated to the beginning of the Roman period has been found in the ancient port city of Alexandria by archaeologists from Egypt's Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities. The researchers have uncovered vessels, coins, figurines, and the remains of several buildings made of limestone. Two of the kilns at the site had been carved out of the rock. One building held cooking utensils and tableware, another held stoves and amphoras containing fish bones, while additional structures may have served as temporary housing for workers. The presence of terracotta statues of Harpocrates, the juvenile form of the falcon-headed god Horus, in a room with a raised platform suggests it may have been used for rituals. Mustafa Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said the site was reused during the Byzantine era for lime production, and later as a cemetery. To read about Egypt's main port city before the rise of Alexandria, go to "Egypt's Temple Town."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

The Last King of Babylon

Paradise Lost

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Off the Grid

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America