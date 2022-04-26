search
Well-Preserved Shipwreck Discovered in Estonia

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

TALLINN, ESTONIA—ERR News reports that a shipwreck was uncovered during construction work in Estonia at what was once the estuary of the Härjapea River, near the modern port of Tallinn. Planners knew of one thirteenth-century shipwreck at the site, but were surprised when the remains of this 80-foot ship came to light. Priit Lätti of the Estonian Maritime Museum said that initial examination of the wreckage indicates it could date to the late thirteenth or early fourteenth century. Archaeologists are attempting to remove the well-preserved shipwreck from the ground so that the construction project can continue. To read about an underwater robot developed by Estonian researchers to explore intact wrecks, go to "Turtle Power."

