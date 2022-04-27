Colonial-Era Shipyard Uncovered in Philadelphia

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA—CBS News reports that traces of a shipyard and warehouses that may date to the late seventeenth century have been uncovered at a construction site in Philadelphia that was once situated along the banks of the Delaware River. The colony of Pennsylvania was founded in 1681 by William Penn with a land grant from England’s King Charles II. Some of the features and artifacts will be incorporated into the new building, while others will be housed at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg. To read about excavations of a nineteenth-century glassworks in the city, go to "Letter from Philadelphia: Empire of Glass."