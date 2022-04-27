search
Traces of a World War II Battle Uncovered in the Marshall Islands

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

KWAJALEIN ATOLL, MARSHALL ISLANDS—The Shawnee News-Star reports that remnants of a World War II battle have been uncovered on an atoll in the Marshall Islands by archaeologist Matt Griffin during an investigation conducted ahead of a construction project on a U.S. Army base. More than 8,000 Japanese soldiers died in Operation Flintlock, a four-day battle fought in 1944. “We found the remains of a Japanese Asakazemarn [rifle], which was followed by the discovery of ammunition, a bayonet, and a knife,” Griffin said. He believes the site was a Japanese firing nest targeted by the U.S. Navy. “It was a major, tactical spot, hence finding stuff like shrapnel from a 16-inch naval round,” Griffin explained. The remains of two Japanese soldiers were found where they had fallen, probably during the naval bombardment. The remains of an additional three or four soldiers who had been buried in a crater caused by the bombing were also recovered. All of the remains will be repatriated. For more on the archaeology of World War II in the Pacific, go to "Letter from the Marshall Islands: Defuzing the Past."

