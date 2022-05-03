A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Defensive Gate Uncovered in Slovakia
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
TRNAVA, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that a fortified gateway constructed in the sixteenth century as an added defense against the threat of the Ottoman Empire has been uncovered in western Slovakia, near the well-preserved medieval defensive walls surrounding the town of Trnava. “The current masonry find is located south of the Lower Gate near Strelecká Street,” commented Peter Grzná of the Monuments Board Office of Trnava. The structure was torn down in the early nineteenth century to facilitate the town’s expansion, he explained. To read about a bronze waterbird lamp unearthed in northern Slovakia, go to "Swan Songs."
