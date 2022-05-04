12th-Century Carving Discovered in Cambodia

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA—The Khmer Times reports that pieces of a carving dated to the twelfth century A.D. have been unearthed at Angkor Archaeological Park, which is located in northwestern Cambodia. The sculpture was found at the causeway of the Angkor Thom temple's Takav Gate, and depicts an apsara, a type of dancing fairy or spirit of the clouds and waters. To read about laser scanning of Angkor's surrounding areas, go to "Laser Scanning," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade.