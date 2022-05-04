A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
12th-Century Carving Discovered in Cambodia
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA—The Khmer Times reports that pieces of a carving dated to the twelfth century A.D. have been unearthed at Angkor Archaeological Park, which is located in northwestern Cambodia. The sculpture was found at the causeway of the Angkor Thom temple's Takav Gate, and depicts an apsara, a type of dancing fairy or spirit of the clouds and waters. To read about laser scanning of Angkor's surrounding areas, go to "Laser Scanning," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade.
Advertisement
A Revolutionary War shipwreck, early Buddhism in Pakistan, ancient ear surgery, and following a conquistador to Kansas
A curse for every occasion
Advertisement
Advertisement