Southern India’s Earliest Evidence of Iron Use Found

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

TAMIL NADU, INDIA—According to a report in the Deccan Herald, carbon dating has revealed that iron was used by the Tamils at Mayiladumparai some 4,200 years ago. “The earliest Iron Age site in Tamil Nadu so far was 1500 B.C. while all other such sites in the country were beyond 2000 B.C. There were a lot of questions on why there was no scientific evidence on the use of iron despite it being mentioned in literature and having rich iron ore in the Salem region. With this, we now have findings,” said MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The new dates push back the beginning of the Iron Age in the region by about 700 years. The site is still under investigation, he added. To read about a 2,300-year-old sarcophagus unearthed in southern India, go to "Double Vision."