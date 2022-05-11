Indus Valley Civilization Site Investigated in Northern India

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

HARYANA, INDIA—According to an India.com report, recent excavations at Rakhigarhi, a 7,000-year-old planned city in northern India with straight streets, fired-brick walls, drainage systems, corner garbage containers, and multi-storied houses, have been conducted by researchers from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The excavation team have now uncovered the graves of two women who had been buried with tools and jewelry, and a 5,000-year-old jewelry workshop. “Copper and gold objects were also found, along with artifacts, beads, sealed scripts with motifs, and ceilings with Harappan script and elephant depictions,” commented Sanjay K. Manjul of ASI. To read about a Harappan burial uncovered near Rakigarhi, go to "A Plot of Their Own."