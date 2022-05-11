search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Indus Valley Civilization Site Investigated in Northern India

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

HARYANA, INDIA—According to an India.com report, recent excavations at Rakhigarhi, a 7,000-year-old planned city in northern India with straight streets, fired-brick walls, drainage systems, corner garbage containers, and multi-storied houses, have been conducted by researchers from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The excavation team have now uncovered the graves of two women who had been buried with tools and jewelry, and a 5,000-year-old jewelry workshop. “Copper and gold objects were also found, along with artifacts, beads, sealed scripts with motifs, and ceilings with Harappan script and elephant depictions,” commented Sanjay K. Manjul of ASI. To read about a Harappan burial uncovered near Rakigarhi, go to "A Plot of Their Own."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Secrets of Scotland's Viking Age Hoard

Letter from the Bay Area

Digs & Discoveries

Cradle of the Graves

Together Forever

Canyon of the Ancestors

First Falconer

Kunga Power

Golden Lucky Charms

Dragon Fire-Eater

Membership Has Its Privileges

Saving Seats

Off the Grid

Around the World

A Revolutionary War shipwreck, early Buddhism in Pakistan, ancient ear surgery, and following a conquistador to Kansas

Artifact

A curse for every occasion

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America