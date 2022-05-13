Remains of 19th-Century Soldiers Uncovered in India

Friday, May 13, 2022

CHANDIGARH, INDIA—Zee News reports that the remains of 282 Indian soldiers who fought in the First War of Independence in 1857 against the rule of the British East India Company have been uncovered in the Amritsar district of Punjab in northern India. JS Sehrawat of Punjab University said that the bones were found in a well underneath a religious structure, along with some coins and medals. The remains will be radiocarbon dated and analyzed, Sehrawat added. To read about excavations at a British East India Company colonial fort in George Town, go to "World Roundup: Malaysia."