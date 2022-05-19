search
3,500-Year-Old Spearhead Found in England

Thursday, May 19, 2022

England Bronze SpearheadCIRENCESTER, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that a Bronze Age spearhead was found with fragments of pottery and flint tools in a southwestern England wetland. The items appear to have been placed in a pit. “Items like this are quite rare and during the Bronze Age they would have been equally as rare and quite special,” commented Alex Thomson of Cotswold Archaeology. The items may have been deposited by someone who lived in a settlement found in the area in the 1990s, he added. To read more about arms of the past, go to "Weapons of the Ancient World."

Recent Issues


