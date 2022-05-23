Ancient Incense from Chinese Temple Analyzed

Monday, May 23, 2022

SHAANXI PROVINCE, CHINA—The South China Morning Post reports that researchers identified rare traces of incense in three containers dating to the Tang Dynasty (A.D. 618–907) that were recovered from the underground palace of the Famen Royal Temple in northwestern China. The temple was known for housing an important sarira, or Buddhist relic––the finger bone of Sakyamuni Buddha, which historical documents record was worshipped by eight Tang emperors. Using chemical analysis, the researchers determined that one of the vessels contained fragrant agarwood and another elemi resin. A third silver container held a mixture of agarwood and frankincense. "The incense samples were mainly from abroad and transported to China through the land or maritime Silk Road," said Yimin Yang of the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences. "[The findings] reflect the incense trade and its function in Buddhist activities during the Tang dynasty." To read about Tang murals recently uncovered in a tomb in Shaanxi Province, go to "Beast Masters."