search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Maya City Discovered in Mexico

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

CITY1 741x486MÉRIDA, MEXICO—A Maya city including palaces, pyramids, and plazas has been discovered at a construction site on private land near the coast of the southern Yucatán peninsula, according to a report in The Guardian. Archaeologist Carlos Peraza said that the site, known as Xiol, was home to more than 4,000 people from about 600 to 900 A.D. Burial grounds holding the remains of adults and children were also found. “With time, urban sprawl [in the area] has grown and many of the archaeological remains have been destroyed … but even we as archaeologists are surprised, because we did not expect to find a site so well preserved,” Peraza said. The landowners say they will preserve the city, although the construction project will continue. To read about the only Maya city with an urban grid, go to "The City at the Beginning of the World."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Secrets of Scotland's Viking Age Hoard

The World of Egyptian Demons

Letter from the Bay Area

Digs & Discoveries

Cradle of the Graves

Together Forever

Canyon of the Ancestors

First Falconer

Kunga Power

Golden Lucky Charms

Dragon Fire-Eater

Membership Has Its Privileges

Saving Seats

Off the Grid

Around the World

A Revolutionary War shipwreck, early Buddhism in Pakistan, ancient ear surgery, and following a conquistador to Kansas

Artifact

A curse for every occasion

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America