search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Carved Insult Unearthed at Vindolanda Roman Fort

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

GetImageNORTHUMBERLAND, ENGLAND—A volunteer excavator at northern England’s site of Vindolanda Roman Fort uncovered a stone inscribed with a phallus and an insult, according to a Chronicle Live report. Situated just south of Hadrian’s Wall, the fort was occupied from around A.D. 85 through 370. The graffiti, which names an individual named Secundinus and refers crudely to his bodily functions, has been dated to the third century. “I’d been removing a lot of rubble all week and to be honest this stone had been getting in my way,” said volunteer Dylan Herbert. “When I turned it over, I was startled to see some clear letters. Only after we removed the mud did I realize the full extent of what I’d uncovered, and I was absolutely delighted,” he added. Andrew Birley, director of the excavation, explained that a phallus was usually regarded as a good luck charm or symbol of fertility, but was probably not intended as such in this case. “I have no doubt that Secundinus would have been less than amused to see this when he was wandering around the site over 1,700 years ago,” he said. To read about first-century A.D. writing tablets unearthed at Vindolanda, go to "Commander's Orders."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Secrets of Scotland's Viking Age Hoard

The World of Egyptian Demons

Letter from the Bay Area

Digs & Discoveries

Cradle of the Graves

Together Forever

Canyon of the Ancestors

First Falconer

Kunga Power

Golden Lucky Charms

Dragon Fire-Eater

Membership Has Its Privileges

Saving Seats

Off the Grid

Around the World

A Revolutionary War shipwreck, early Buddhism in Pakistan, ancient ear surgery, and following a conquistador to Kansas

Artifact

A curse for every occasion

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America